CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 93.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) by analysts is $86.38, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for CSGP is 402.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On June 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CSGP was 1.93M shares.

The stock of CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has increased by 1.39 when compared to last closing price of 84.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that CoStar CEO Says Firm Not Buying Move Business From News Corp

CSGP’s Market Performance

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has seen a 5.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.33% gain in the past month and a 27.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for CSGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.98% for CSGP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

CSGP Trading at 12.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.84. In addition, CoStar Group Inc. saw 10.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Wheeler Scott T, who sale 24,670 shares at the price of $80.68 back on Jun 12. After this action, Wheeler Scott T now owns 346,244 shares of CoStar Group Inc., valued at $1,990,376 using the latest closing price.

SAINT FREDERICK G., the President, Marketplaces of CoStar Group Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $80.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that SAINT FREDERICK G. is holding 237,887 shares at $2,407,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+77.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoStar Group Inc. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.01. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.82. Total debt to assets is 13.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.