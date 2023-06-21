Confluent Inc.’s (CFLT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CFLT stock has gone down by -8.32%, with a monthly gain of 23.16% and a quarterly surge of 56.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for Confluent Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.89% for CFLT’s stock, with a 38.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CFLT is $36.95, which is $3.02 above the current market price. The public float for CFLT is 151.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.20% of that float. The average trading volume for CFLT on June 21, 2023 was 3.98M shares.

CFLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) has plunged by -2.80 when compared to previous closing price of 34.69, but the company has seen a -8.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CFLT Trading at 24.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +23.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT fell by -8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.09. In addition, Confluent Inc. saw 51.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Chadwick Jonathan, who sale 16,625 shares at the price of $36.40 back on Jun 12. After this action, Chadwick Jonathan now owns 14,203 shares of Confluent Inc., valued at $605,197 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Erica, the President, Field Operations of Confluent Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $36.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Schultz Erica is holding 479,537 shares at $1,808,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.77 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc. stands at -77.23. The total capital return value is set at -23.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.56. Equity return is now at value -63.60, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Based on Confluent Inc. (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 145.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.21. Total debt to assets is 47.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.