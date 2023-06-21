Compass Inc. (COMP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP)’s stock price has decreased by -5.07 compared to its previous closing price of 3.35. However, the company has seen a -11.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 8 hours ago that Stocks Fall Ahead of Powell’s Testimony

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Compass Inc. (COMP) by analysts is $4.31, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for COMP is 397.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On June 21, 2023, the average trading volume of COMP was 3.03M shares.

COMP’s Market Performance

The stock of Compass Inc. (COMP) has seen a -11.17% decrease in the past week, with a -24.47% drop in the past month, and a 8.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.96% for COMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.43% for COMP’s stock, with a 4.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COMP Trading at -3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares sank -21.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP fell by -11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Compass Inc. saw 36.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd, who sale 15,000,000 shares at the price of $3.69 back on Jun 07. After this action, SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd now owns 117,365,273 shares of Compass Inc., valued at $55,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Wilkie Danielle J., the President, Customer Success of Compass Inc., sale 1,116 shares at $2.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Wilkie Danielle J. is holding 604 shares at $2,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.62 for the present operating margin

+10.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc. stands at -10.00. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -95.40, with -35.50 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Inc. (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 147.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.60. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Compass Inc. (COMP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.