Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) has decreased by -1.78 when compared to last closing price of 2.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SID is 1.78.

The public float for SID is 662.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On June 21, 2023, SID’s average trading volume was 3.54M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID’s stock has seen a 4.94% increase for the week, with a 2.22% rise in the past month and a -0.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for SID’s stock, with a -1.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SID Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw 3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+29.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +3.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), the company’s capital structure generated 213.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.10. Total debt to assets is 48.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.