Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) has increased by 1.56 when compared to last closing price of 46.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/05/23 that This HVAC Stock Is a Buy. It Represents the Future of the Industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is above average at 16.13x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CARR is $48.58, which is $0.95 above than the current price. The public float for CARR is 826.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of CARR on June 21, 2023 was 5.83M shares.

CARR’s Market Performance

CARR stock saw an increase of 3.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.03% and a quarterly increase of 5.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.02% for CARR’s stock, with a 12.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $47 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at 10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.91. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Timperman Jurgen, who sale 138,956 shares at the price of $45.01 back on Jun 08. After this action, Timperman Jurgen now owns 0 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $6,253,937 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 74,419 shares at $45.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 39,747 shares at $3,349,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.98 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +17.31. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.91. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.71. Total debt to assets is 35.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.