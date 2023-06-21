Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT)’s stock price has dropped by -13.69 in relation to previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) is $5.17, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for BOLT is 35.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOLT on June 21, 2023 was 217.77K shares.

BOLT’s Market Performance

BOLT stock saw a decrease of -11.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.68% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.95% for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.43% for BOLT’s stock, with a -3.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BOLT Trading at -11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.94%, as shares sank -24.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOLT fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6905. In addition, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. saw 11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOLT starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who sale 800,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 3,703,991 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $1,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1576.56 for the present operating margin

+14.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -1537.76. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -34.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.