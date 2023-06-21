Beneficient (BENF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has decreased by -10.74 when compared to last closing price of 5.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a -31.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Right Now?

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BENF is 20.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for BENF on June 21, 2023 was 232.57K shares.

BENF’s Market Performance

BENF’s stock has seen a -31.07% decrease for the week, with a -56.72% drop in the past month and a -56.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.06% for Beneficient The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -49.00% for BENF stock, with a simple moving average of -54.61% for the last 200 days.

BENF Trading at -53.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.34%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF fell by -31.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Beneficient saw -55.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beneficient (BENF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.