AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) is $12.77, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for AVDX is 179.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVDX on June 21, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

AVDX) stock’s latest price update

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.03relation to previous closing price of 10.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AVDX’s Market Performance

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has experienced a -3.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.09% rise in the past month, and a 46.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for AVDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.68% for AVDX stock, with a simple moving average of 21.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

AVDX Trading at 22.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +17.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. saw 8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Drees Daniel, who sale 2,104 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Jun 15. After this action, Drees Daniel now owns 513,722 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., valued at $23,144 using the latest closing price.

HAUSMAN JAMES E, the Director of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $11.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that HAUSMAN JAMES E is holding 2,104,010 shares at $169,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.62 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stands at -32.02. The total capital return value is set at -10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.86. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.66. Total debt to assets is 6.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.