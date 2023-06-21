Assessing the Risk and Potential of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) Stock

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has seen a -4.23% decrease in the past week, with a -9.32% drop in the past month, and a -4.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for AEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.40% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AEM is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEM is 454.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume for AEM on June 21, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.45 compared to its previous closing price of 51.00. However, the company has seen a -4.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at -11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.25. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.