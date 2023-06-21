ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Stock Showcases 8.10% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has seen a -0.79% decrease in the past week, with a 17.80% gain in the past month, and a 14.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for ASX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.10% for ASX’s stock, with a 31.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is 10.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASX is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is $9.10, which is -$1.52 below the current market price. The public float for ASX is 1.48B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On June 21, 2023, ASX’s average trading volume was 5.23M shares.

ASX) stock’s latest price update

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.56 in relation to previous closing price of 8.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASX Trading at 16.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +19.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.21. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 40.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 16.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.68. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.