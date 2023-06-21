Asana Inc. (ASAN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.24 in comparison to its previous close of 25.01, however, the company has experienced a 7.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Asana’s Outlook Has Been Hit by Slowdown in Tech Hiring. Here’s What Analysts Think.

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is $23.54, which is -$0.43 below the current market price. The public float for ASAN is 79.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.93% of that float. On June 21, 2023, ASAN’s average trading volume was 2.22M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN stock saw an increase of 7.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.18% and a quarterly increase of 11.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.30% for Asana Inc. (ASAN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.56% for ASAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $21 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

ASAN Trading at 23.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +21.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.71. In addition, Asana Inc. saw 75.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Moskovitz Dustin A., who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $25.39 back on Jun 16. After this action, Moskovitz Dustin A. now owns 39,352,803 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $1,015,673 using the latest closing price.

Wan Tim M, the Chief Financial Officer of Asana Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $25.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Wan Tim M is holding 801,886 shares at $517,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.84 for the present operating margin

+89.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -74.52. The total capital return value is set at -73.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.93. Equity return is now at value -124.30, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc. (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.23. Total debt to assets is 28.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Asana Inc. (ASAN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.