Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) has decreased by -0.22 when compared to last closing price of 18.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Right Now?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ARCC is $20.44, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for ARCC is 537.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.58% of that float. The average trading volume for ARCC on June 21, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

ARCC’s Market Performance

ARCC’s stock has seen a -2.89% decrease for the week, with a -1.18% drop in the past month and a 4.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for Ares Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.95% for ARCC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $20.50 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

ARCC Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.85. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw 0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $17.84 back on May 02. After this action, SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT now owns 15,000 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $267,600 using the latest closing price.

ROLL PENELOPE F, the Chief Financial Officer of Ares Capital Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $17.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that ROLL PENELOPE F is holding 60,500 shares at $52,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.30 for the present operating margin

+78.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Capital Corporation stands at +27.50. The total capital return value is set at 5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92.

Based on Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.32. Total debt to assets is 55.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.