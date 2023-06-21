AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has decreased by -4.01 when compared to last closing price of 24.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is 32.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AU is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is $23.91, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for AU is 413.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On June 21, 2023, AU’s average trading volume was 3.22M shares.

AU’s Market Performance

AU’s stock has seen a -4.96% decrease for the week, with a -3.90% drop in the past month and a 9.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.20% for AU’s stock, with a 17.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AU Trading at -9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.15. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw 19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.75 for the present operating margin

+20.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 26.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.