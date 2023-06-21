Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

The 36-month beta value for KTOS is also noteworthy at 0.79.

The public float for KTOS is 123.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume of KTOS on June 21, 2023 was 713.79K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KTOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) has increased by 9.17 when compared to last closing price of 13.74.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KTOS’s Market Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has experienced a 7.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.85% rise in the past month, and a 13.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for KTOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.76% for KTOS’s stock, with a 28.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

KTOS Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.83. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw 45.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Mendoza Marie, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Mendoza Marie now owns 40,933 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $14,000 using the latest closing price.

Fendley Steven S., the President, US Division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $14.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Fendley Steven S. is holding 347,045 shares at $360,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.91. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.40. Total debt to assets is 22.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.