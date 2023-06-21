Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) is above average at 3.87x. The 36-month beta value for CRESY is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRESY is $12.65, The public float for CRESY is 58.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume of CRESY on June 21, 2023 was 120.85K shares.

CRESY) stock’s latest price update

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY)’s stock price has soared by 11.10 in relation to previous closing price of 7.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRESY’s Market Performance

CRESY’s stock has risen by 16.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 44.86% and a quarterly rise of 37.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.49% for Cresud SACIF y A ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.11% for CRESY’s stock, with a 43.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRESY Trading at 34.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRESY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +32.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRESY rose by +16.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Cresud SACIF y A ADR saw 33.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRESY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.47 for the present operating margin

+26.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cresud SACIF y A ADR stands at +38.69. The total capital return value is set at 2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.18. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY), the company’s capital structure generated 183.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.69. Total debt to assets is 28.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.