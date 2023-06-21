Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bunge Limited (BG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is above average at 9.18x. The 36-month beta value for BG is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BG is 129.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. The average trading volume of BG on June 21, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 93.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/17/23 that Farmers Worry Agriculture Deal Will Curb Competition

BG’s Market Performance

Bunge Limited (BG) has seen a -3.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.66% gain in the past month and a -4.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for BG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.32% for BG’s stock, with a -2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $120 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

BG Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.23. In addition, Bunge Limited saw -6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Garros Julio, who sale 1,017 shares at the price of $103.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Garros Julio now owns 53,780 shares of Bunge Limited, valued at $105,665 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Bunge Limited (BG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.