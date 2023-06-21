Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATUS is $4.51, which is $2.14 above the current price. The public float for ATUS is 206.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATUS on June 21, 2023 was 4.21M shares.

ATUS stock's latest price update

The stock price of Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) has plunged by -15.77 when compared to previous closing price of 2.98, but the company has seen a -14.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/13/22 that Comcast Stock Is Rallying. Citi Says Cable Sector Could Improve Value After Q3.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS’s stock has fallen by -14.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.85% and a quarterly drop of -22.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.61% for Altice USA Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.76% for ATUS’s stock, with a -44.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

ATUS Trading at -12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares sank -5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw -45.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Stewart Charles, who sale 31,560 shares at the price of $9.99 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stewart Charles now owns 1,323,925 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $315,284 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Equity return is now at value -5.60, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.