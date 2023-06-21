Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 69.22. However, the company has seen a 1.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Advance Auto Parts Stock Is Tanking. An Analyst Says to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is 10.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AAP is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 22 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is $82.62, which is $14.56 above the current market price. The public float for AAP is 58.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% of that float. On June 21, 2023, AAP’s average trading volume was 2.23M shares.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP’s stock has seen a 1.63% increase for the week, with a -44.04% drop in the past month and a -42.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for Advance Auto Parts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.25% for AAP’s stock, with a -52.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAP Trading at -37.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -42.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.71. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw -53.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from Pertz Douglas A, who purchase 4,575 shares at the price of $66.02 back on Jun 12. After this action, Pertz Douglas A now owns 12,831 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc., valued at $302,058 using the latest closing price.

Pertz Douglas A, the Director of Advance Auto Parts Inc., purchase 1,570 shares at $63.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Pertz Douglas A is holding 8,256 shares at $100,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+68.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stands at +4.50. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 151.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.29. Total debt to assets is 33.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.