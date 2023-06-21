8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.56 in comparison to its previous close of 3.91, however, the company has experienced a -3.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EGHT is $5.33, which is $1.52 above the current price. The public float for EGHT is 108.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGHT on June 21, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stock saw an increase of -3.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.42% and a quarterly increase of -7.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.43% for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.68% for EGHT’s stock, with a -9.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $6 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

EGHT Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Wilson Samuel C., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Jun 13. After this action, Wilson Samuel C. now owns 744,308 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $7,920 using the latest closing price.

Denny Laurence, the Chief Legal Officer of 8×8 Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Denny Laurence is holding 114,002 shares at $5,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+67.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -9.83. Equity return is now at value -71.70, with -8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.