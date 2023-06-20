ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Stock Records 12.88% Quarterly Movement

The stock of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has gone up by 2.56% for the week, with a 19.25% rise in the past month and a 12.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.28% for ZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.36% for ZI stock, with a simple moving average of -10.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Right Now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 106.85x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is $31.20, which is $5.55 above the current market price. The public float for ZI is 295.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZI on June 20, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

ZI) stock’s latest price update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI)’s stock price has plunge by -5.56relation to previous closing price of 28.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that ZoomInfo Stock Falls After an Earnings Beat. Blame Demand.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

ZI Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.84. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -10.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Hyzer Peter Cameron, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $26.46 back on Jun 05. After this action, Hyzer Peter Cameron now owns 1,172,653 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $264,606 using the latest closing price.

Hays Joseph Christopher, the Pres, Chief Operating Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $25.03 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Hays Joseph Christopher is holding 581,171 shares at $750,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.