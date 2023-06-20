XP Inc. (XP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.59.

The public float for XP is 420.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. On June 20, 2023, the average trading volume of XP was 6.08M shares.

The stock of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has increased by 5.17 when compared to last closing price of 22.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XP’s Market Performance

XP’s stock has risen by 9.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 41.66% and a quarterly rise of 102.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for XP Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.52% for XP’s stock, with a 43.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

XP Trading at 43.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +32.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.60. In addition, XP Inc. saw 51.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +26.14. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, XP Inc. (XP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.