What Recent Market Trends Mean for Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) Stock

In the past week, JOBY stock has gone up by 6.32%, with a monthly gain of 41.49% and a quarterly surge of 90.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.45% for Joby Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.04% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of 65.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is $7.20, which is -$0.3 below the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 360.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.40% of that float. On June 20, 2023, JOBY’s average trading volume was 3.98M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.68 in relation to its previous close of 7.93. However, the company has experienced a 6.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $8 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 47.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +33.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 120.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Papadopoulos Didier, who sale 5,650 shares at the price of $7.72 back on Jun 16. After this action, Papadopoulos Didier now owns 83,897 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $43,618 using the latest closing price.

Papadopoulos Didier, the Head of Aircraft OEM of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 4,107 shares at $7.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Papadopoulos Didier is holding 89,547 shares at $31,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.