What Recent Market Trends Mean for DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) Stock

In the past week, DICE stock has gone up by 37.06%, with a monthly gain of 41.62% and a quarterly surge of 76.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.04% for DICE Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.40% for DICE stock, with a simple moving average of 53.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Right Now?

The public float for DICE is 46.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.97% of that float. On June 20, 2023, DICE’s average trading volume was 475.98K shares.

DICE) stock’s latest price update

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 37.22 in relation to its previous close of 33.85. However, the company has experienced a 37.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 32 min ago that Dice Therapeutics Soars on Lilly Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of DICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DICE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DICE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DICE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $38 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

DICE Trading at 41.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +42.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DICE rose by +37.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +196.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.54. In addition, DICE Therapeutics Inc. saw 48.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DICE starting from Jacobsen John R., who sale 18,750 shares at the price of $30.53 back on Jun 01. After this action, Jacobsen John R. now owns 147,497 shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $572,444 using the latest closing price.

SCHELLER RICHARD H, the Director of DICE Therapeutics Inc., sale 84,097 shares at $38.51 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that SCHELLER RICHARD H is holding 8,427 shares at $3,238,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DICE

Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.