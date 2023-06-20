Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): A Technical Analysis

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is $36.70, which is $5.5 above the current market price. The public float for WY is 725.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WY on June 20, 2023 was 3.99M shares.

The stock of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) has increased by 0.78 when compared to last closing price of 30.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/17/23 that America’s Most Prolific Logger Recasts Itself as Environmental Do-Gooder

WY’s Market Performance

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has seen a 4.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.16% gain in the past month and a 6.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for WY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.98% for WY’s stock, with a 1.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $35 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

WY Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.33. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Merle Denise M, who sale 5,719 shares at the price of $28.54 back on Jun 01. After this action, Merle Denise M now owns 154,788 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $163,207 using the latest closing price.

Merle Denise M, the Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Company, sale 1,781 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Merle Denise M is holding 160,507 shares at $53,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.