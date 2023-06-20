Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WLDS is 5.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WLDS on June 20, 2023 was 4.08M shares.

WLDS) stock’s latest price update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.78 in comparison to its previous close of 1.96, however, the company has experienced a -19.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WLDS’s Market Performance

WLDS’s stock has fallen by -19.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 293.94% and a quarterly rise of 192.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.66% for Wearable Devices Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.89% for WLDS’s stock, with a 107.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLDS Trading at 82.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.88%, as shares surge +244.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +244.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS fell by -19.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5841. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd. saw 287.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12342.22 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd. stands at -14435.56. Equity return is now at value -208.70, with -159.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.