Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) by analysts is $4.00, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for VANI is 35.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On June 20, 2023, the average trading volume of VANI was 64.21K shares.

VANI) stock’s latest price update

Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI)’s stock price has dropped by -11.49 in relation to previous closing price of 1.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VANI’s Market Performance

Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) has seen a 2.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.97% gain in the past month and a 27.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.68% for VANI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.14% for VANI’s stock, with a -13.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VANI Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VANI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VANI rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3820. In addition, Vivani Medical Inc. saw 54.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VANI starting from Mendelsohn Aaron, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Jun 09. After this action, Mendelsohn Aaron now owns 188,170 shares of Vivani Medical Inc., valued at $12,980 using the latest closing price.

Williams Gregg, the Director of Vivani Medical Inc., purchase 1,632,330 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Williams Gregg is holding 13,677,308 shares at $1,795,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VANI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.