VCI Global Limited (VCIG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is above average at 20.81x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VCIG is 36.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VCIG on June 20, 2023 was 581.59K shares.

VCIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) has increased by 17.92 when compared to last closing price of 2.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VCIG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 13.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.88% for VCIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.75% for VCIG’s stock, with a -8.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCIG Trading at -8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG rose by +6.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, VCI Global Limited saw -33.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Limited stands at +42.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.