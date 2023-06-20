Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 3.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Right Now?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 658.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UEC is at 2.03.

The public float for UEC is 358.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.38% of that float. The average trading volume for UEC on June 20, 2023 was 5.90M shares.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC stock saw an increase of 6.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.03% and a quarterly increase of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.32% for UEC’s stock, with a -5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UEC Trading at 19.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +31.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC rose by +6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw -15.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from Adnani Amir, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Mar 24. After this action, Adnani Amir now owns 3,615,101 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $159,558 using the latest closing price.

Abraham Spencer, the Director of Uranium Energy Corp., purchase 38,500 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Abraham Spencer is holding 605,437 shares at $100,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

-18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.19. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36. Total debt to assets is 0.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.