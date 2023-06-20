United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, UAL stock has gone up by 2.07%, with a monthly gain of 8.81% and a quarterly surge of 21.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for United Airlines Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.09% for UAL stock, with a simple moving average of 19.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Right Now?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UAL is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UAL is $63.56, which is $10.04 above the current price. The public float for UAL is 325.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAL on June 20, 2023 was 7.11M shares.

UAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) has decreased by -2.11 when compared to last closing price of 53.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/10/23 that Sustainable aviation fuel: Honeywell can help fly jets on repurposed CO2

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

UAL Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.62. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 38.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from Hart Gregory L, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $52.26 back on Jun 15. After this action, Hart Gregory L now owns 26,434 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $627,120 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO EDWARD, the Director of United Airlines Holdings Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $42.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that SHAPIRO EDWARD is holding 200,000 shares at $1,064,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+8.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.79. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), the company’s capital structure generated 540.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.40. Total debt to assets is 49.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 488.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.