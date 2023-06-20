Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Surface Oncology Inc.’s (SURF) Stock

The stock of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has gone up by 2.82% for the week, with a 24.09% rise in the past month and a 18.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.47% for SURF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for SURF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SURF is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SURF is $5.03, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for SURF is 60.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for SURF on June 20, 2023 was 203.47K shares.

SURF) stock’s latest price update

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SURF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SURF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SURF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SURF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $17 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

SURF Trading at 15.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares surge +14.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURF rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7807. In addition, Surface Oncology Inc. saw -3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURF starting from ROSS ROBERT W., who sale 10,594 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Aug 03. After this action, ROSS ROBERT W. now owns 99,906 shares of Surface Oncology Inc., valued at $18,222 using the latest closing price.

FEES JESSICA, the Chief Financial Officer of Surface Oncology Inc., sale 5,980 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that FEES JESSICA is holding 111,349 shares at $10,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-206.23 for the present operating margin

+87.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surface Oncology Inc. stands at -211.95. The total capital return value is set at -38.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.44. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -53.20 for asset returns.

Based on Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), the company’s capital structure generated 59.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.50. Total debt to assets is 35.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 62.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.