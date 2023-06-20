TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.02 compared to its previous closing price of 2.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TRUE is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TRUE is $3.44, which is $1.17 above than the current price. The public float for TRUE is 73.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume of TRUE on June 20, 2023 was 215.13K shares.

TRUE’s Market Performance

The stock of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has seen a -2.16% decrease in the past week, with a -2.16% drop in the past month, and a 6.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for TRUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.20% for TRUE’s stock, with a -2.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUE stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TRUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRUE in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $3.50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

TRUE Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUE fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, TrueCar Inc. saw -9.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUE starting from Mendel John W, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Feb 28. After this action, Mendel John W now owns 123,528 shares of TrueCar Inc., valued at $58,345 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Brendan L, the Director of TrueCar Inc., purchase 10,400 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Harrington Brendan L is holding 211,741 shares at $25,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.71 for the present operating margin

+79.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for TrueCar Inc. stands at -73.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.51. Equity return is now at value -57.00, with -45.80 for asset returns.

Based on TrueCar Inc. (TRUE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.45. Total debt to assets is 8.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.

Conclusion

In summary, TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.