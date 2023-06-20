Trading Update: Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock Endures 12.81% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has seen a 2.99% increase in the past week, with a -26.08% drop in the past month, and a -45.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.81% for PBTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.16% for PBTS’s stock, with a -79.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PBTS is at 0.94.

The public float for PBTS is 27.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for PBTS on June 20, 2023 was 529.42K shares.

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) has increased by 14.81 when compared to last closing price of 1.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBTS Trading at -23.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares sank -21.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6303. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -48.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.