Toast Inc. (TOST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) has plunged by -5.73 when compared to previous closing price of 23.03, but the company has seen a -0.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Toast Gets a Thumbs-Up From Wall Street After Earnings Report

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Toast Inc. (TOST) by analysts is $23.79, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 342.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.70% of that float. On June 20, 2023, the average trading volume of TOST was 6.23M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stock saw an increase of -0.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.27% and a quarterly increase of 26.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Toast Inc. (TOST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.44% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of 12.45% for the last 200 days.

TOST Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.84. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 20.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Fredette Stephen, who sale 257,733 shares at the price of $22.62 back on Jun 15. After this action, Fredette Stephen now owns 2,968,655 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $5,830,517 using the latest closing price.

Matlock James Michael, the Principal Accounting Officer of Toast Inc., sale 14,993 shares at $22.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Matlock James Michael is holding 24,241 shares at $338,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.