Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for TIVC is 26.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIVC on June 20, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

TIVC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) has jumped by 6.14 compared to previous close of 0.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TIVC’s Market Performance

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has experienced a 4.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.75% drop in the past month, and a -46.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.17% for TIVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.33% for TIVC’s stock, with a -87.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -23.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.31%, as shares sank -24.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1059. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -84.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Equity return is now at value -175.00, with -123.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.