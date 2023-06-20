The Volatility of Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) Stock: A -8.96% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) has seen a -8.96% decrease in the past week, with a -23.51% drop in the past month, and a -17.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for DOUG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.88% for DOUG’s stock, with a -37.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Right Now?

The public float for DOUG is 67.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume of DOUG on June 20, 2023 was 642.68K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DOUG) stock’s latest price update

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG)’s stock price has dropped by -5.79 in relation to previous closing price of 2.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOUG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DOUG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOUG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 24th of the previous year 2022.

DOUG Trading at -18.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -25.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOUG fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. saw -40.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOUG starting from LORBER HOWARD M, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Oct 10. After this action, LORBER HOWARD M now owns 2,876,341 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc., valued at $399,340 using the latest closing price.

Liebowitz Michael, the Director of Douglas Elliman Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $3.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Liebowitz Michael is holding 135,587 shares at $157,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.