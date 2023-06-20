The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for REAX is at -0.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REAX is $2.10, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for REAX is 145.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume for REAX on June 20, 2023 was 112.42K shares.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.42 in comparison to its previous close of 1.53, however, the company has experienced a 22.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REAX’s Market Performance

REAX’s stock has risen by 22.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.76% and a quarterly rise of 37.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.19% for The Real Brokerage Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.08% for REAX’s stock, with a 27.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REAX Trading at 38.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +45.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAX rose by +22.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3195. In addition, The Real Brokerage Inc. saw 63.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.17 for the present operating margin

+8.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Real Brokerage Inc. stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at -79.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.48. Equity return is now at value -128.20, with -48.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

The receivables turnover for the company is 390.37 and the total asset turnover is 9.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.