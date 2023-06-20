The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) Stock

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen a 12.01% increase in the past week, with a 28.72% gain in the past month, and a 30.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for PANW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.67% for PANW’s stock, with a 40.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 387.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by analysts is $243.86, which is -$7.02 below the current market price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.56% of that float. On June 20, 2023, the average trading volume of PANW was 4.29M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has increased by 1.12 when compared to last closing price of 243.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that Palo Alto Stock Jumps After Profit Tops Estimates

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $225 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at 22.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.68% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +29.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.84. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 76.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 544 shares at the price of $233.46 back on Jun 13. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 3,965 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $127,000 using the latest closing price.

Arora Nikesh, the Chief Executive Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 530,169 shares at $219.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Arora Nikesh is holding 1,017,421 shares at $116,329,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,912.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.03. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.