The Boeing Company (BA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Boeing Company (BA) by analysts is $234.91, which is $22.31 above the current market price. The public float for BA is 595.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On June 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BA was 5.50M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BA) stock’s latest price update

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 219.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/23 that Boeing Delays Dreamliner Deliveries After New Defect Found

BA’s Market Performance

The Boeing Company (BA) has experienced a -3.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.84% rise in the past month, and a 4.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for BA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.22% for BA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $180 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

BA Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.94. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 11.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from McKenzie Howard E, who sale 412 shares at the price of $204.36 back on May 01. After this action, McKenzie Howard E now owns 17,181 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $84,196 using the latest closing price.

CALHOUN DAVID L, the President & CEO of The Boeing Company, purchase 25,000 shares at $158.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that CALHOUN DAVID L is holding 25,000 shares at $3,972,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with -3.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Boeing Company (BA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.