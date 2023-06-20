The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY)’s stock price has soared by 19.67 in relation to previous closing price of 0.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BODY is $1.06, which is $0.53 above the current market price. The public float for BODY is 145.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.84% of that float. The average trading volume for BODY on June 20, 2023 was 410.81K shares.

BODY’s Market Performance

The stock of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has seen a 13.90% increase in the past week, with a 16.80% rise in the past month, and a 4.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for BODY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.15% for BODY’s stock, with a -26.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BODY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BODY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BODY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BODY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2.27 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

BODY Trading at 14.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BODY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.21%, as shares surge +16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BODY rose by +13.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4574. In addition, The Beachbody Company Inc. saw 0.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BODY starting from Daikeler Carl, who purchase 114,811 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Dec 02. After this action, Daikeler Carl now owns 3,199,946 shares of The Beachbody Company Inc., valued at $80,483 using the latest closing price.

Congdon Jonathan, the CO-FOUNDER AND VICE CHAIRMAN of The Beachbody Company Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Congdon Jonathan is holding 17,826,629 shares at $35,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BODY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.13 for the present operating margin

+47.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Beachbody Company Inc. stands at -28.05. The total capital return value is set at -51.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.23. Equity return is now at value -64.20, with -32.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY), the company’s capital structure generated 21.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.01. Total debt to assets is 10.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 662.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.