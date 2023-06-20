The -13.88% Decline of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s (CELZ) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CELZ stock has gone up by 15.14%, with a monthly decline of -25.00% and a quarterly surge of 3.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.23% for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.75% for CELZ’s stock, with a -7.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 5.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is $30.00, which is $25.05 above the current market price. The public float for CELZ is 1.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CELZ on June 20, 2023 was 212.03K shares.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ)’s stock price has dropped by -12.70 in relation to previous closing price of 5.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CELZ Trading at -18.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.80%, as shares sank -16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELZ rose by +15.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. saw 29.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELZ starting from Warbington Timothy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 22. After this action, Warbington Timothy now owns 112,087 shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., valued at $3,897 using the latest closing price.

Warbington Timothy, the President & CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Warbington Timothy is holding 102,087 shares at $5,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11562.50 for the present operating margin

-36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stands at -11449.26. Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -50.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.