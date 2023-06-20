Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.53 in comparison to its previous close of 7.58, however, the company has experienced a 2.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEVA is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is $9.81, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for TEVA is 1.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On June 20, 2023, TEVA’s average trading volume was 13.23M shares.

TEVA’s Market Performance

TEVA stock saw a decrease of 2.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.26% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.92% for TEVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

TEVA Trading at -7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw -17.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Dethlefs Sven, who sale 58,066 shares at the price of $9.43 back on Mar 07. After this action, Dethlefs Sven now owns 165,381 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $547,440 using the latest closing price.

Daniell Richard, the Exec. VP, European Commercial of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 54,007 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Daniell Richard is holding 69,770 shares at $509,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.96 for the present operating margin

+46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at -15.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.02. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.28. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.