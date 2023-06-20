Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is $5.50, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for TENX is 21.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TENX on June 20, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

TENX) stock’s latest price update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.34 in comparison to its previous close of 0.29, however, the company has experienced a -20.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX’s stock has fallen by -20.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.65% and a quarterly drop of -49.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.33% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.68% for TENX’s stock, with a -85.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TENX Trading at -23.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.36%, as shares sank -14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -20.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3298. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -88.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -146.90, with -122.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.