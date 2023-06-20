Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ERIC stock has gone up by 5.03%, with a monthly gain of 3.23% and a quarterly surge of 2.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for ERIC’s stock, with a -6.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Right Now?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ERIC is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ERIC is $6.63, which is -$0.37 below the current market price. The public float for ERIC is 2.99B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for ERIC on June 20, 2023 was 9.08M shares.

ERIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) has surged by 0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 5.42, but the company has seen a 5.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/18/23 that Ericsson Suffers as 5G Spending Slows

ERIC Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) saw -7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+41.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), the company’s capital structure generated 31.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.85. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.