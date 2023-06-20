Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) is above average at 0.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.32.

The public float for TANH is 1.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TANH on June 20, 2023 was 130.94K shares.

TANH) stock’s latest price update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH)’s stock price has soared by 13.21 in relation to previous closing price of 2.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TANH’s Market Performance

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has experienced a 24.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 37.17% rise in the past month, and a 57.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.69% for TANH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.74% for TANH’s stock, with a 10.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TANH Trading at 39.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.92%, as shares surge +37.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TANH rose by +24.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Tantech Holdings Ltd saw 53.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TANH

Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.