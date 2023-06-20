TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 6.54. However, the company has seen a 5.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAL is -0.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TAL Education Group (TAL) is $7.58, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for TAL is 501.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.86% of that float. On June 20, 2023, TAL’s average trading volume was 7.35M shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL’s stock has seen a 5.33% increase for the week, with a 10.88% rise in the past month and a 16.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for TAL Education Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.57% for TAL’s stock, with a 6.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6.20 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

TAL Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -13.30. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TAL Education Group (TAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.