Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Stock Observes -49.22% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has seen a 3.15% increase in the past week, with a -30.32% drop in the past month, and a -41.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.87% for TKAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.26% for TKAT’s stock, with a -49.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TKAT is also noteworthy at 2.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TKAT is $1.00, The public float for TKAT is 31.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume of TKAT on June 20, 2023 was 110.71K shares.

TKAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) has dropped by -11.36 compared to previous close of 0.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TKAT Trading at -28.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.37%, as shares sank -28.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKAT rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4751. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw -29.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.06 for the present operating margin

+76.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takung Art Co. Ltd. stands at -311.69. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.