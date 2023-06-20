Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Stock Showcases 5.23% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, TSM stock has gone up by 1.72%, with a monthly gain of 15.06% and a quarterly surge of 16.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.23% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 25.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is above average at 16.29x. The 36-month beta value for TSM is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSM is $109.99, which is $5.91 above than the current price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on June 20, 2023 was 12.00M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has plunged by -0.58 when compared to previous closing price of 105.18, but the company has seen a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/06/23 that Buffett’s TSMC Sale Due to Geopolitical Concerns

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $126 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at 14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +12.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.97. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 40.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.