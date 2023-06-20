T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is $0.16, The public float for TTOO is 20.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTOO on June 20, 2023 was 20.87M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TTOO) stock’s latest price update

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. However, the company has seen a 23.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TTOO’s Market Performance

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has experienced a 23.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -67.29% drop in the past month, and a -82.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 33.02% for TTOO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.30% for TTOO stock, with a simple moving average of -94.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27th of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at -65.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.50%, as shares sank -68.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO rose by +23.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1120. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc. saw -93.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from Gibbs Michael Terrence, who sale 239 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Mar 28. After this action, Gibbs Michael Terrence now owns 6,612 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc., valued at $115 using the latest closing price.

Sperzel John J III, the Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems Inc., sale 2,898 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Sperzel John J III is holding 17,329 shares at $1,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.30 for the present operating margin

+6.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc. stands at -277.98. The total capital return value is set at -166.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -200.56. Equity return is now at value 160.80, with -169.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.