Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has surged by 2.87 when compared to previous closing price of 3.83, but the company has seen a 3.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Sirius XM Finance Chief Sean Sullivan to Step Down

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SIRI is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SIRI is $4.48, which is $0.5 above the current market price. The public float for SIRI is 658.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 31.36% of that float. The average trading volume for SIRI on June 20, 2023 was 15.70M shares.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI stock saw an increase of 3.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.54% and a quarterly increase of 8.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.46% for SIRI’s stock, with a -22.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIRI Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -32.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Hickenlooper Robin S, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $3.81 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hickenlooper Robin S now owns 94,765 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $41,910 using the latest closing price.

Salen Kristina, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 14,207 shares at $3.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Salen Kristina is holding 129,053 shares at $53,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with 11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.