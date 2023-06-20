Should You Invest in JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JBLU is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JBLU is $8.28, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 322.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.66% of that float. The average trading volume for JBLU on June 20, 2023 was 8.95M shares.

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 8.00. However, the company has seen a 7.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/19/23 that Judge Rejects Partnership Between American Airlines and JetBlue

JBLU’s Market Performance

JBLU’s stock has risen by 7.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.63% and a quarterly rise of 16.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for JetBlue Airways Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.57% for JBLU stock, with a simple moving average of 8.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

JBLU Trading at 14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU rose by +7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.27. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.